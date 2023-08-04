Sara Ali Khan And Girl Squad Are Pure Goals, Pics Inside

Bollywood’s beloved diva, Sara Ali Khan, has shared some fun-filled Instagram stories to share glimpses of her joyous moments with close friends. With a series of Instagram stories, Sara gave fans an insight into her ‘chilled’ moments with friends.

In her first story, Sara delighted her followers with a photo of herself surrounded by her girl gang. The photo exudes a carefree vibe as they all radiate happiness. Sara looks alluring as ever in a turquoise bralette. Sara has aptly captioned it ‘#Childhood’ and “…Chilling in the woods" further highlighting the vibe. The background of her photo appears to be some beautiful resort in the woods.

In the other Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan and her gang of friends can be seen enjoying dinner beside what looks like a beach. Sitting around the dinner table and smiling for the camera with gentle waves rolling onto the shore behind her, Sara is totally setting our vacation goals very high. She has penned the caption “We are mentally waving at you,"

The beloved actress has gained recognition for her passion for travelling and her willingness to share glimpses of her journeys on social media. About a week ago, she treated her followers with delightful photos and videos from her trip to Kashmir. In one picture, she can be seen playing with local children. Another snapshot showcased the breathtaking panorama of Kashmir, highlighting the beauty of the region she explored. Additionally, Sara expressed her spiritual side by offering namaz at a mosque and visiting temples during her visit.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Through her posts, she not only showcases her glamorous life as a Bollywood star but also invites her followers to be a part of her personal journey, making them feel like an extended part of her close-knit circle.

Sara Ali Khan has an exciting and diverse lineup of films awaiting release. Fans can look forward to seeing her in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino,’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Murbarak’ and Kannan Iyer’s “Ae Watan Mere Watan," a promising Amazon Prime Video Original.