Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal’s Romance Each Other In Tere Vaaste From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starring song Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has released today and it has captivated audiences with its melodious charm and soulful rendition. The actors are currently in Jaipur for promotions and pictures, and videos from their trip are trending on social media.

The song was shared by Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Pesh karte hai Kapil aur Somya ki kahaani ka agla gaana. #TereVaaste song out now on Saregama Music YouTube Channel & all other streaming platforms. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, in cinemas on 2nd June, 2023.” In the song, their chemistry is very much visible. Sara is looking extremely gorgeous in red colour sharara and kurta. She has kept her makeup subtle while Vicky is looking cool in casual paired with a jacket. The video opens with both dancing at the construction site. In between the song, there are glimpses of the trailer too.

Pinkvilla quoted Vicky Kaushal saying about the song, “This song is beautiful because it is simple and heart touching. While our first track had a soulful charm, this tune will also walk straight into everyone’s heart”. Sharing her thoughts on the track, Sara Ali Khan says, “Tere Vaaste has a sweet and old school essence. It was a lot of fun shooting this song with Vicky, and the tune is a delight to the ears too”.

Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.