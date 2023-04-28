Sara Ali Khan, Ashish Chanchlani Gear Up For Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 With Marvel Trivia

Actress Sara Ali Khan and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani can’t seem to hold back their excitement for the release of the much-anticipated superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for the movie’s premiere. Now, in a banger promotional move, they brought Sara Ali Khan and Ashish Chanchlani together for a creative and hilarious video. Set against the backdrop of a gym, the video features Chanchlani dressed in a customized t-shirt of the character Rocket as he runs on a treadmill enjoying music on a headphone.

Sara Ali Khan, who enters the gym later, notices the fellow Marvel fan and instantly decides to prank him. She intentionally misidentifies Rocket as a dog, rabbit, and even a panda, before Chanchlani corrects her. “Rocket is a raccoon. He’s not a rabbit or a panda, he is a raccoon. This 1.5 feet tiny Rocket defeated the 8-foot-tall Thanos. Rocket is the most bad*** character of Guardians,” he claps back.

When Chanchlani goes on to elaborate on Rocket’s out-of-the-world action, Sara turns the table with her Marvel knowledge. She names the birth planet of the character, leaving Chanchlani shell-shocked. “You played me,” he says taken aback by surprise. The gym buddies then jam on their excitement over the nearing release date of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 toward the end. “Looks like Star-Lord is not the only one having a face-off. Kaun hai Guardians ka sabse bada fan Sara Ali Khan ya Ashish Chanchlani ya aap (Who is the biggest fan of Guardians)?,” Marvel captioned the video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Directed by James Gunn, the third instalment of the Guardians franchise chronicles captain Peter Quill still reeling from the death of his ladylove Gamora. He sets out on yet another mission to save the universe while also rescuing team member Rocket from the jaws of death. Actors Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Gillan reprise their roles in this instalment that brings final closure to the chapters of the Guardians. The movie is all set to hit the Indian theatres on May 5.

