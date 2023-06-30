Sara Ali Khan Believes That Zara Hatke Zara Bachke And Not Simmba Is Her 'Highest Grosser'; Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and has enjoyed a good run at the box office even after a month of its release. Now decoding the film’s success, Sara Ali Khan said in her recent interview that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is her highest grossing film in true sense despite Rohit Shetty Simmba breaking that record way back. The actress feels she cannot claim it as much as Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty.

She told Hindustan Times that box office numbers indeed mattered to her and she cannot be lying by stating it didn’t, “I would be lying if I say that it doesn’t matter. ZHZB is my highest grossing film so far. In Simmba (which is technically her highest grossing film), I can’t claim it as much as Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Apart from doing my job with as much conviction as I could do, and trying to march Ranveer’s energy in every song… I can’t claim. Yes it was my film too, but ZHZB feels more personal. Laxman Utekar, Vicky and me have done this together. I don’t want to put down commercial cinema, this film is a family film, a film that I can claim as much credit as Vicky can.”

She added, “I am happy to see that we are back. Bauhaut log bolte the ‘badi film honi chahiye, action film honi chahiye, sirf tabhi big screen par aayegi’ But that’s not necessary. I always said- maybe didn’t believe it myself- that if you tell stories honestly , it will touch people’s hearts. I am happy we actually stood our ground. Vicky and me did our best to promote this film.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."