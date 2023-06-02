Sara Ali Khan Bonds With Grandmother Sharmila Tagore In This Cute Reel, Fans Call Them 'Adorable'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from the tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. In addition to that, the gorgeous star kid has a quirky social media feed carefully curated with glimpses and moments from her exciting life filled with adventures and unique reels. Maintaining that track, Sara Ali Khan greeted her fans with a special reel with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to drop a clip of herself with Sharmila Tagore from one of the sets of her film. In the video, Sara and Sharmila can be seen pointing towards the moon at the brink of dusk. Then they point towards the other direction where the Sun has freshly set. Sara wore pink co-ords in the video and Sharmila Tagore looked graceful in a floral shirt. The actress penned the caption, “Special day ☀️️". She also used the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ for her reel.

Fans were ecstatic to see the granddaughter-grandmother duo indulging in something fun and quirky. One of them wrote, “Superb…3generations …Respected sharmila mam evergreen saif ali khan rocking always and u also best mam." Another one commented, “This is so adorable!❤️" Someone else said, “So beautiful sara Ji is with her beautiful grandmother. Sara ji when u wear sari, u look like ur grandmother when she was a young girl in 1960. Both beautiful woman’s ❤️❤️ MASHALLAH ❤️❤️".

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan can be seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie saw it’s theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others will also be seen.