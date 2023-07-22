Sara Ali Khan Discusses Her Films With Dad Saif Ali Khan, Gets 'This' Advice From Him

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Released in June this year, the film received a positive response from the audience and collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Over a month after ZHZB hit theatres, Sara has now revealed how she discusses her movies with dad Saif Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh.

Sharing the advice she gets from her parents, Sara told E-Times, “I discuss movies with my mother and father. The advice that both of them give me is that ultimately your heart has to connect to the character and the script. That’s a very personal selection process. So, they both always encourage me to develop my own instinct about what films I want to be a part of and which I don’t."

“When I step out to do a movie, I treat every chance like my last chance and give every film my hundred per cent," the actress added.

During the interaction, Sara also shared that she is ‘grateful’ for the response Zara Hatke Zara Bachke received. She also explained why ZHZB is like her second debut and said, “It’s been almost three and a half years since my film received a theatrical release, hence it felt like a debut. And honestly, every Friday I feel we have to re-earn the audience’s love and hearts. And when one has been kept away from the theatre experience, post the pandemic and when personally the stakes for me were so high, it was very important that ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’gets the love that it has. And as an actor, every film, every experience should make you grow and inshallah I hope that process continues for me."

Meanwhile, Sara will soon be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline.