Sara Ali Khan Ditches Make-Up, Vicky Kaushal Opts For Casuals as They Head to Jaipur for ZHZB; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will soon share the screen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer is already out and has been getting all love from the fans. And now the lead actors are seen promoting the film on all platforms. Today, they were spotted at the airport. Both were leaving for Jaipur for promotions.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, showed them in cool wear and also obliged fans with pictures. Sara looked effortlessly beautiful in summer prints kurta and sharara. She did not apply make up and let her flawless skin speak. The actress was looking very elegant as she walked towards the airport gate. Her face was shining. On the other hand, Vicky was seen wearing a black outfit. He completed the look with black colour sunglasses. Both pose for the shutterbugs and even indulge in a fun talk.

Their sartorial choices have set new fashion goals, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of their film and looking forward to witnessing their on-screen magic. One of the fans wrote, “Sara kitna simple rhti h n phnti h ….very down to earth girl ….love you sara.” Another wrote, “They look so cuteeee together.” Some even wrote that they are excited to see them.

The trailer has released and received a positive response. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.