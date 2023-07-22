Sara Ali Khan Drops Glimpse Of Her Spiritual Amarnath Trip, Fans React; Watch

Sara Ali Khan loves traveling and there is no secret in it. Keeping up with the trend, she has recently gone on a spiritual journey to the Amarnath cave. The actress has recently returned from the pilgrimage and has been sharing many updates from the trip. Fans are going gaga over her trip.

In a heartwarming video posted on her official social media handle, Sara Ali Khan showcased some breathtaking moments from her Amarnath Yatra. Dressed in green colour joggers pants and tee, she was radiating a sense of serenity and devotion. The picturesque landscapes of the Himalayan region provided a stunning backdrop as the actress trekked through the challenging terrain. The song Namo Namo from her debut movie Kedarnath can be heard in the background. Sara Ali Khan captioned it, “Jai Baba Barfani." Fans were seen reacting to the video. One of the fans wrote, “The way she jumps to touch the bell like a small kid,that stole my heart.” Another wrote, “She is a daughter of interfaith and I like for the fact that she respects both equally and is not biased, she is blessed. Its not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. In Islam yes we only believe in Allah and no one. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she has faith just pure faith and she is committed thats the main thing..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The number of pilgrims who performed the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir this year, has gone up to 2,29,221 in the last 16 days, with 20,806 pilgrims visiting the shrine on Sunday despite bad weather.Officials told News18 that the yatra has been performed and is continuing while ensuring all safety measures. A 53-year old pilgrim, named Urmilaben, died after being hit by shooting stones while she was on her way to the Amarnath cave.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan can be seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie saw it’s theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others will also be seen.