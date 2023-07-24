Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Pool Time With A Baby; Talks About Finding Peace

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Sara Ali Khan has jetted off for a spiritual trip to Kashmir. The actress recently shared a bundle of photos from her getaway. The pictures were accompanied by a little note which read, “Q: Where and How can we find peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

In the first picture, the actress was seen reading her prayers. In the second slide, she shared a video of herself seated at a farm. In the third slide, she shared a video of herself playing with a baby at the pool. In the next slide, she posed against the backdrop of lush green trees and looked all things cute and stylish.

Fans loved her photos and dropped in heartfelt comments. One of them wrote, “There is a lot this generation has to learn from you. You are a rarity. Humble and human.” Another fan wrote, “Salute to your simplicity. no show off no feeling awkward. you gel up as if you belong here. really this is something incredible. otherwise glamour people only give elegant vibe and they think as they are above all.” “I don’t know if you will read this comment but i wanna tell you that you are absolutely adorable and the most down to earth star kid. No attitude at all. It feels so good to see you nicely interacting with people wherever you go. God bless you Sara! Lots of love,” read another one.

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress was seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the same. The film earned good box office numbers and has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

In the delightful romantic comedy “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara portrays Soumya, a small-town girl with big dreams of owning a house in the city. Soumya’s character is a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara’s portrayal infuses the film with infectious energy and laughter. Her performance showcases her versatility as an actor and highlights her impeccable comic timing.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others will also be seen.