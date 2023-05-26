Sara Ali Khan Explains Why Her Grandmother's Earrings Are Special To Her

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her next film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which she stars with Vicky Kaushal. During the promotions of her film in Kolkata, she looked stunning in a beautifully adorned blush pink Anarkali outfit, capturing everyone’s attention with her delightful smile. During her visit to the city, Sara discussed her activities in Kolkata, her desire for a cherished heirloom chandbala, and the gratifying experience she had while working on the film.

“I’m visiting Kolkata for the second time, and to be honest, I don’t have much knowledge about the city. My previous visit was during Durga Puja, and this time I’m excited to indulge in local delights like puchka and jhalmuri. Additionally, I have a fondness for rasgulla. The city exudes a great deal of warmth, and I’m eager to immerse myself in that vibrant atmosphere and embrace the experience it offers,” says Sara Ali Khan.

Sara also went on to discuss her grandmother. “A pair of chandbalas holds a significant family legacy, passed down from my grandmother, gifted by her mother-in-law, then inherited by my mother, and now destined to be passed on to Ibrahim’s future wife. However, I possess a written declaration from my grandfather stating that these earrings belong to me. I am captivated by their beauty and charm, and my desire to possess them extends to my unwavering attention and safekeeping, as they have been bestowed upon me,” she adds.

In the film, Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, Sara, and Vicky Kaushal join forces for the first time, under the direction of Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2 and has garnered a tremendous response for its trailer. Fans were captivated by the authentic and compelling on-screen chemistry shared by Sara and Vicky throughout the movie.

Sara Ali Khan made her highly anticipated appearance at the prestigious Cannes 2023 Film Festival, marking her debut on the red carpet. The actress graced the event with an array of captivating outfits, leaving everyone in awe. Whether it was an adorned lehenga or a black strapless dress, Sara looked mesmerizing on each occasion.