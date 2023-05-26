Sara Ali Khan Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Promoting Zara Hatke Zara Bachke With 'Cringe' Shayari; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal as her on-screen husband, Kapil Chawla. During a recent promotional event, the actress faced an unexpected situation when her car failed to arrive and she travelled back in a rickshaw – Mumbai’s trusted conveyance.

In the videos, Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a pink sharara set. The kurta features dainty white floral designs, complemented by matching floral vine patterns along the hem of the bottoms. She opted for a simple hairstyle with her hair tied in a high-low hairdo, along with chunky gold hoop earrings and heels for a stylish touch. Her makeup was kept natural. A video of her rickshaw ride home has circulated on social media, receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While some showered her with love and praised her down-to-earth nature, others criticised her for seemingly exaggerating her actions just before the release of her film. In the videos, she can be seen engaging in her signature, fun poetry. Netizens, however, have failed to see the humour in her poetry and dubbed it ‘cringe’.

“I mean it was ok as captions but to actually hear it? It’s nice if your 12 year old cousin did it, not a straight up adult. Oh god why would I want to see the films if the promotions are so bad. What are we supposed to do, clap at her brilliance?" wrote one user. Another commented, “Pretty sure she’s not capable of toning it down. The irritating over the top idiocy comes innately to her. Jhanvi used to annoy me the most. Sara has taken that throne now. Nepotism is such a toxic disease in this industry. These fools just keep living on." Another user wrote, “That fake realisation might also be part of her promotional strategy for her last film."

In another video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sara Ali Khan can be seen getting out of an auto and heading home. When asked about her Mumbai auto ride, she replied, “I have taken autos many times. Today, my car didn’t come on time, so I had to take an auto."