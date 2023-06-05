Sara Ali Khan Gets Worried After Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Mobbed, Loses Cool; Says 'Chota Bhai Hai Mera'

Sara Ali Khan was seen getting worried after her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan got mobbed outside a theatre in Mumbai. On Sunday, Sara and Ibrahim joined their mother Amrita Singh to watch Sara’s latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Following the viewing, paparazzi mobbed Ibrahim to get his review of the film. Owing to the pull and push, Ibrahim not only lost his cool but also also ask the mob to give him space.

Now, another video of the incident has surfaced online showing Sara protecting Ibrahim from the mob. In the clip shared on Instagram, Sara was seen searching for Ibrahim amid the mob. After spotting him tackle with the cameras, Sara jumped into action, helping him to find his way to the car. Sara was evidently worried for him but tackled the situation like a pro. “Chota bhai hai wo mera," she was heard saying as she helped him.

Once Ibrahim was inside the car, Sara returned to her usual mode, smiling for the cameras. Check out the video below:

Sara received much praise for her gesture. “There is so much love in siblings when she said he is my younger brother, how nice it was," a fan wrote. Another defended her against trolls by saying, “I was reading the comments on this post, and i could see people calling it an overacting. Well, I would like to relate to this 110% because my elder sister has always done this, and even today, if we r together and that too anywhere other than home, she ensures that I am around her proximity and not going here and there. So, for me, it’s not overacting at all. Elders, especially elder sisters, are blessings and a guide for younger ones!"

“Phli bar kuch real dikha hai inlog ka.. accha laga," added a third user. “Wow this is so cute.. the way she said baba ibrahim.. 😍 May Allah bless every brother a loving sister n may every sister gets a caring brother," a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been doing good business at the box office. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film has already earned over Rs 12 crore and is expected to do another Rs 10 crore business on Sunday.