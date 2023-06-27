Sara Ali Khan Glows In Pink, Indulges In Fun Chat With Paparazzi; Watch

Sara Ali Khan turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning pink pleated dress, exuding elegance and radiance on Tuesday. The actress, known for her effortless style, was also seen engaged in a fun conversation with the paparazzi. A video capturing the moment showcases Sara Ali Khan‘s charm and playful nature went viral on social media.

In the video, we can see her stepping out of her vanity van wearing a blush pink colour dress with her hair styled in soft curls. Her makeup was also on point with dark colour lipstick and kajal. One of the paparazzi even asked her about Mumbai rains and she replied sarcastically. As soon as the video went viral, fans complimented her for the look. One of the fans wrote, “Khilti gulab dekhne ko jo milta he.”

Watch the video here:

Recently, Sara Ali Khan flew to Indore and Ujjain to express her gratitude to the iconic temples for the positive response to her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and has enjoyed a good run at the box office even after 23 days. The film is expected to collect Rs 76.14 crores by the end of this weekend.

She took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from Khajrana Ganesh Mandir in Indore and Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Temples In Ujjain. Standing beside the statue of Lord Ganesh, Sara Ali Khan referred to herself as the character from her movie. She wrote, “Somya returns to Indore #gratitude". In the next slide, she can be seen standing with her team. She penned, “Somya ki ghar vapsi in Indore!"

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."