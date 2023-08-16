Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Spotted With Cake And Balloons To Wish Father Saif Ali Khan On His Birthday; Watch

Saif Ali Khan has turned a year old today. The actor has been getting wishes from all corners. Today, his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim were also spotted at his house with balloons and cake. They arrived to wish their father a happy birthday. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo with Saif to wish him.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Sara dressed in white ethnic wear and Ibrahim looking cool in casual walking towards the entrance of the house. They are holding cake and balloons. Both also wished for shutterbugs and pose for them. The video has gone viral on social media. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kareena took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo from their recent trip along with her birthday message for him. Kareena revealed the photo was handpicked by Saif and he was sitting in front of him as she shared the post. She called him her ‘ultimate lover’ and said there is no one like him. “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake," she wrote.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film was a superhit at the box office. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush. The mythological drama opened to mixed reviews. It was trolled for its dialogue. The actor will be next seen in Devara co starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif’s first look as Bhaira has also been released today. n the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, Man of Masses NTR Jr wrote, “BHAIRA.