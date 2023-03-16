Sara Ali Khan Is Doing Her Favourite Thing In Chandigarh, Any Guesses?

After setting the ramp ablaze for designer Punit Balana at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, Sara Ali Khan left the tinsel town for a mountain vacation. After wrapping up her vacation in Himachal, Sara Ali Khan was seen having a blast in Chandigarh, as she relished some curd and paratha. She dropped a video of herself on Instagram stories presumably having breakfast. In the video, she can be seen gorging on a north Indian meal.

The video opens by showing Sara Ali Khan sitting in a dhaba in Chandigarh’s Sector 28. As she takes a drool-worthy bit of paratha with curd, Sara can be heard saying “very yummy.” Next, she points towards a loaded plate with a scrumptious combination of missi rotis and paneer and says “it’s a blast”.

Earlier Sara, while dishing out some major travel goals, dropped a series of pictures of herself having paratha and coffee in Spiti Valley. Decked in a graphic-printed monochrome bomber jacket, Sara looked chicest as she paired it with contrasting white trousers and a black turtleneck top. Setting the fashion bar high, Sara took the entire style game to a whole new level as she paired it with big black sunglasses. Standing amidst serene snowcapped mountains and flowing river, Sara’s holiday pictures appeared to have been taken straight out of a movie. While sharing the pictures, Sara wrote in the caption, “Parvato Mein Parathe. Jannat in Pahade. Chalti Rahi Coffee ke Sahare. Barf mein bhi Bahaare. Toh Azmaao yeh Nazaare.”

As we were still trying to soak in Sara’s time in Spiti Valley, the actress headed to the mesmerising Manali. And she continued the saga of tormenting her fans with her envious vacation. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to mark her OTT debut, as she gears up for the release of her upcoming crime thriller Gaslight. Sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, Sara’s upcoming film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

