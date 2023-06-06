Sara Ali Khan Misses Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Shoot Days; Thanks Fans For The Love

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting positive responses from the audience and have been putting good numbers at the box office. The film has given good competition to The Kerala Story. Well, today Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and thanked fans for showering love. She also shared a throwback photo from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shoot days.

In the photo, Sara’s face is not visible as she is looking at the sun from the car window. The location which she shared mentions Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The caption reads, “Missing these car rides… Missing those shoot days…so grateful for the love #zarahatkezarabachke is getting #throwback #TakeUsBack.” Recently, the actress also shared a photo of her watching the film with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in theatres.

Take a look here

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."

On the work front, Sara has interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She has wrapped Ae Watan Mere Wartan. Karan Johar also revealed that Sara has been signed for two films under his banner. She also has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak co-starring Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.