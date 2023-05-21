Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers At Ajmer Sharif Dargah Amid Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions; Photos

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday took a detour from her promotional schedule to embark on a spiritual journey. While promoting her upcoming film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," the actress paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif’s shrine. Her pictures are trending on social media.

In a series of captivating photos shared on social media, Sara Ali Khan was seen immersed in the spiritual ambiance of Ajmer Sharif. Dressed in traditional attire, she exuded grace and reverence as she offered her prayers and sought divine blessings. The Gaslight actress wore a mint green salwar suit and had her dupatta covering her head. In the photos, she can be seen praying at the dargah while the crowd trying to capture pictures with her. Fans were excited to see her. Security was also seen making a safe passage for her through the crowd.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan FC( NOTICED) (@sarakishayari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Ajmer Sharif, located in the historical city of Ajmer, Rajasthan, is a renowned Sufi shrine that attracts devotees from various walks of life. Earlier in the day, she and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they were heading towards Jaipur for the promotions. Both were making fashion statements in cool wear.

top videos

Talking about the film, the trailer has released. The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s voice who introduces Sara and Vicky’s character. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.