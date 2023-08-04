Sara Ali Khan On Friendship With Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 'I Share More In Common With Them'

Sara Ali Khan has captivated audiences with some powerful performances this year. From her compelling role in the thriller film Gaslight, available on Disney+Hotstar to her recent appearance alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she continues to leave a lasting impression on the big screen. With a promising lineup of films in her kitty, Sara Ali Khan recently graced the cover of Vogue India’s latest edition.

In the interview with Vogue India, Sara opened up about her connection with her contemporaries, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, and how they resonate with each other as young actors in the industry. “I actually believe that I share more in common with Janhvi and Ananya than I do with my school friends because they understand what it’s like to be young and ambitious as an actor and have the pandemic waylay your plans. We’re all confident in our own skin, which is so necessary." The actress negated the general assumption that actresses in the industry cannot be friends as they are constantly competing with each other.

The Kedarnath actress shared that, just as she was beginning her career, the pandemic marked an uncertain pause. She said that when the lockdown was announced, she was grateful that her family was safe, but she couldn’t escape the grief of missing out on the vital years of her career. “I have no formal training in acting and rely on learning on the go. So I really missed those 2-3 years of imbibing knowledge when I had just gotten into the groove and the pandemic struck," said Sara. The actress added that she had been under lockdown for longer than she spent as a working actor. But, as per Sara, “what’s gone is gone." She mentioned that her current ambition is to be able to constantly reinvent herself and do more varied stuff. Before the lockdown, Sara starred in about three films– Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, and Simmba. She made her debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped production on two highly anticipated projects, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now working on Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, in which she co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sara also has another exciting project titled Mission Eagle with Tiger Shroff.