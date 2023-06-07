Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On 'Marrying' a Cricketer Amid Shubman Gill Dating Rumours

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan opened up on the possiblities of marrying a cricketer in a new interview.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. While the actor and cricketer have not commented on the rumours, Sara was recently asked if she would be open to following her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s footsteps and marrying a cricketer. Sara confessed the profession doesn’t matter to her.

Sara Ali Khan said that the man could be a cricketer or a businessman but he needs to match her mentally and intellectually. “I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)," she told India Today.

Asked if she sees herself dating someone from the current Indian team squad, Sara confessed she feels she hasn’t met the man she plans to settle down with. “I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so," Sara said. In another portion of the interview, Sara was asked what kind of partner is she looking for — a man who is Zara Hatke or Zara Bachke? She said she wants both — a man who is Zara Hatke and Zara Bachke.

Sara and Shubman were rumoured to be dating after the duo was spotted having dinner together on various occasions. However, rumours of their breakup also made headlines after fans noticed Sara and Shubman unfollowed each other.