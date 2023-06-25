Sara Ali Khan Prays At Khajrana Ganesh Temple And Mahakaleshwar Temple Post Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and has enjoyed a good run at the box office even after 23 days. The film is expected to collect Rs 76.14 crores by the end of this weekend. To celebrate and acknowledge this tremendous response, Sara Ali Khan flew to Indore and Ujjain to express her gratitude in the iconic temples there.

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from Khajrana Ganesh Mandir in Indore and Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Temples In Ujjain. Standing beside the statue of Lord Ganesh, Sara Ali Khan referred to herself as the character from her movie. She wrote, “Somya returns to Indore #gratitude". In the next slide, she can be seen standing with her team. She penned, “Somya ki ghar vapsi in Indore!"

The actress also shared the pictures from inside the Kal Bhairav Temple and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. She wore a gorgeous pink sarees. She also captioned the pictures with

‘Peaceful in the day’ followed by ‘Mesmerizing at night. Jai Bholenath! A day well spent!"

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."