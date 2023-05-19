Sara Ali Khan Reacts to Comparisons With Sharmila Tagore Over Cannes Look, 'It Is Beyond...'

Sara Ali Khan has made her Cannes debut this year. The actress’s looks have been setting the internet on fire and well one of the looks from the annual event made fans compare her with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who is also Sara’s grandmother. Reacting to the same, the Atrangi Re actress said that it is beyond flattering.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a picture of herself and Sharmila and wrote, “Epitome of beauty and grace- my lovely Badi Even the suggestion of this comparison is beyond flattering.” The comparison started after Sara’s picture in a saree went viral. She wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree-inspired look. She is wearing a monochrome fusion saree-style outfit. She has styled her hair in bun style some of them coming out from both sides. The makeup on her face is subtle, opting for smokey eyes. There is no doubt that the actress looks stunning.

The actress’ look reminded fans of Sharmila Tagore. One of the comments read, “That sharmila tagore hair.” Another wrote, “Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture is breathtaking.”

Take a look here:

top videos

Apart from Sara, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Dolly Singh will be seen at Cannes this year.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co starring Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others will also be seen.