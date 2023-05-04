Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Favourite IPL Team And It Isn’t Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has revealed the name of her favourite IPL (Indian Premier League) team. And if you’re assuming it would be her rumoured link-up Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT), let us be clear that isn’t the case. Notably, the Bollywood diva who hails from the royal Pataudi family was born and brought up in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Hence, there wasn’t any hesitation when she picked Rohit Sharma’s led Mumbai Indians (MI) in a heartbeat. The revelation came when Sara Ali Khan attended the pre-live show before MI took on Punjab Kings, in an exciting match that was played on Wednesday, May 3.

She was accompanied by her Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey during the interaction and when the host asked the duo if their favourite team is Mumbai Indians, Sara said, “Of course. We’re wearing blue. Blue for India. Blue for Mumbai Indians.” While sending a message to her favourite team, she added, “All my luck and all my wishes to Mumbai Indian.” Massey chimed in to add, “They’re five-time champions. All the very best and let’s win it this time.”

.@RanveerOfficial, #SaraAliKhan & @VikrantMassey's answer questions about their favourite team! Watch as they send their love and luck to @mipaltan!Tune-in to #PBKSvMI at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/KOU0fDOQK5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2023

Joining them during the segment was also actor Ranveer Singh, who has played the role of a real-life cricketer Kapil Dev in his biographical sports film 83. When asked if given a chance to play for MI, which position he’d love to bat, the Padmaavat star revealed he’d like to go in during the powerplay. While picking between the options of facing Bumrah or bowling to Rohit, Singh picked the latter.

During the Wednesday match, MI registered a victory against PBKS by 6 wickets with 7 falls left. It was MI who won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. PBKS put up a staggering 214 runs on the scoreboard that MI successfully managed to chase with Ishan Khan emerging as Player of the Match. He scored 75 runs in 41 balls and following suit was Suryakumar Yadav with 66 runs in 31 balls.

Dating rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have always garnered massive attention from their fandoms. The cricketer broke his silence on the matter during his appearance on the Punjabi char show Dil Diyan Gallan. When host Sonam asked him about the fittest diva in Bollywood, Gill responded with Sara’s name. Probing deeper when questioned if he is dating her, the cricketer said, “Maybe.” Bajwa requested “Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth,” as Gill quipped, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.” What once added fuel to the fire was Virat Kohli encouraging audiences to tease Shubman Gill during a live match.

