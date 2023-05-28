Sara Ali Khan REVEALS She Met This Hollywood Heartthrob At Cannes 2023: 'I Was With...'

Sara Ali Khan made her debut appearance on the international red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023. Her looks from the event went trending on social media. Well, recently in conversation with India Today, the actress shared an exciting revelation about her debut and also disclosed that she had an opportunity to meet a popular Hollywood heartthrob.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, the Atrangi Re actress said, “I think I learnt that every country has their own culture. Of course, we know this, but seeing it being celebrated. I was with actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris, I even met Leonardo DiCaprio. I think ultimately despite all our national differences, in terms of regions, the passion that we all feel is the same. Truly, it shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries.”

Take a look at her looks from Cannes 2023:

As Sara Ali Khan continues to carve her path in the film industry, her meeting with the Hollywood heartthrob serves as a testament to her rising popularity and growing international recognition.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. It was a Disney+ Hotstar release which received rave reviews. The actress has many interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke where she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. The film is releasing on June 2. Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch.

She has also wrapped Ae Watan Mere Wartan. Karan Johar also revealed that Sara has been signed for two films under his banner.