Sara Ali Khan Runs Away From Paparazzi, Closes Car Door on Them; Video Goes Viral

A video of Sara Ali Khan running away from the paparazzi is going viral now. The actress, on Monday night, was seen making her way to the success party of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress joined Vicky Kaushal and the team of the film for the bash. While videos and photos of the actress from the party already hit social media, a video of Sara running away from the cameras is now grabbing social media attention.

In the video, Sara was seen running from the door to her car while the cameras followed her. The actress refused to engage with the paparazzi and jumped into her car. She quickly closed the door and left from the venue. While it is unclear the reason she avoided the media at the point, several social media users had divided reactions to the incident.

While some trolled her for her reaction, many urged paparazzi to give her privacy. “Why is she even running? Is anyone running behind her?" a social media user asked. “Makeup nahi lagaya hoga 😂😂 isliye bhag gai Sara ji," joked another. “Why is she running and why can’t media leave her alone," a third user wrote. Defending Sara, a social media user said, “What a life Feel sorry for celebs." “Because it’s raining maybe? Where do you guys breed so much hate for someone bhai?" added another.

Meanwhile, Sara’s recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been doing good business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke maintains a strong grip on [second] Mon, a trend that’s likely to continue till #Adipurush arrives [on 16 June]… Biz is super-steady beyond metros… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 56.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."