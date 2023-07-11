Sara Ali Khan Says 'Chilao Mat' as Paparazzi Scream Her Name in a Restaurant; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan shushed the paparazzi after they were screaming her name at a restaurant. The actress was seen out and about, stepping out for dinner on Monday night when the paparazzi spotted her. Dressed in a printed kurta and pyjama, Sara was seen entering a quiet restaurant when the paparazzi began yelling.

Worried about disturbing fellow guests and drawing unnecessary attention, Sara immediately shushed the cameramen. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Sara was seen telling the paparazzi, “Chillao mat, restaurant hai, log dekh rahe hai." She calmed the cameramen down, and quickly posed for them before she ran into the restaurant.

Many social media users praised her for being humble. “The most grounded actress of Bollywood," a user wrote. “I just love her…no ego at all…so humble ❤️" added another. “Sabse acchi actress jo hmsea ground se jude hue hai …" a third user wrote. “She is so simple❤️" a fourth user wrote.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film has become a massive hit. Speaking about the success of the film, Sara said in her recent interview that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is her highest grossing film in true sense despite Rohit Shetty Simmba breaking that record way back. The actress feels she cannot claim it as much as Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty.

“I would be lying if I say that it doesn’t matter. ZHZB is my highest grossing film so far. In Simmba (which is technically her highest grossing film), I can’t claim it as much as Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Apart from doing my job with as much conviction as I could do, and trying to march Ranveer’s energy in every song… I can’t claim. Yes it was my film too, but ZHZB feels more personal. Laxman Utekar, Vicky and me have done this together. I don’t want to put down commercial cinema, this film is a family film, a film that I can claim as much credit as Vicky can,” she told Hindustan Times.

Sara will now be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.