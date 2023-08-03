Sara Ali Khan Says 'I Wear My Honesty With More Pride Than Any Designer Clothes'

Sara Ali Khan has been winning hearts since her debut in Kedarnath. With numerous hits under her belt, the actress continues to entertain audiences. Recently, all eyes were on the talented actress as she graced the latest cover of Vogue India. The first picture from the shoot has become the talk of the town, showcasing Sara’s beauty in an olive green saree. The saree is creatively used as a blouse and also covers her head elegantly. With her radiant smile, trophy pose and subtle makeup, Sara is leaving fans awestruck by her flawless style and grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Sara Ali Khan’s latest Vogue India cover received an overwhelming amount of love and appreciation from her fans and well-wishers. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing about Sara’s beauty, and once again, she has proved her ability to charm with her presence. A user wrote, “Wow my stunner bringing her top game,” another wrote, “She looks like a princess and she is actually a real life princess,” a user compared Sara’s look with, “Aishwarya from Taal.”

In a candid conversation with Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan expressed her thoughts on the changing dynamics of celebrity culture. The actress acknowledged that in today’s world, the star-like aura may not be as relatable or appealing to audiences anymore. Instead, people are looking for honesty and authenticity from celebrities. Whether it’s going to the airport with freshly washed hair or opting for minimal makeup, she remains true to herself and doesn’t shy away from showing her real side to the world.

She adds, “I wear my honesty with more pride than any designer clothes. In fact, I don’t have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe. I know people initially judged me for it but I’m happy that they can now not only appreciate but also identify with me because of these very reasons.”

After her successful collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan recently completed her shooting schedule for two highly anticipated films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is currently working on Anurag Basu directorial Metro… In Dino, where she shares the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. Additionally, Sara has another thrilling venture titled Mission Eagle, alongside Tiger Shroff.