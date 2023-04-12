Apart from her films, actor Sara Ali Khan often comes under the spotlight for her social media posts. And more often than not, what catches the attention of the audience are pictures from her vacations with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and glimpses from family gatherings with her father Saif Ali Khan and step-brothers Taimur and Jeh. Known for her unfiltered candour, Sara has never shied away from speaking about her family dynamics.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, she opens up on the equations she shares with her parents and how the thought of their absence from her life scares her to bits. Talking about her mother, she tells us, “Visualising life without mom to any degree is what scares me the most. Most often the one thing that I can definitely rely on is that mom is the reason to wake up. On most days, that’s it, that’s the reason. I can’t not have that.”

Amrita might have belted out a slew of hits back in the day with Betaab (1983), Sunny (1984), Mard (1985), Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986) and Waaris (1988), her appearances in films became sporadic over the last few years. Quiz Sara if she intends on collaborating with her mother and she, in her signature wit, says, “The film is called real life. It happens every day. There are no intervals there and snacks are not always free (laughs).”

Saif, on the other hand, has continued delivering back to back films and is known for reinventing himself every few years with his ever-growing filmography. But Sara reveals that despite his experiences, he has never been the one to meddle in her script choices. “My father doesn’t read my scripts or help me pick them. He has told me, ‘As an actor, if you’re reading a script and feel at the end of it that you want to do it, then do it.’ Kisi aur ko padha ke kya hi milega! Other people have their own convictions and guts but I’ve my own,” she shares.

Much like Amrita who had been the face of many commercial films in the 80s and the 90s, Sara has also been a part of full-blown mainstream films like Coolie No 1 (2020) and Simmba (2018). But the 27-year-old doesn’t want to be boxed into any particular category. “I don’t want to be known as any one kind of an actor. In fact, I love it if you call me a commercial actor. I think there’s no way that I’ll be able to say that being Rohit Shetty’s heroine has been any less giving for me as being Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) sir or Anand (L Rai) sir’s leading lady. I don’t make that discrepancy at all,” she elaborates.

The Kedarnath (2018) and Gaslight (2023) actor goes on to explain that being slotted into a bracket would amount to a ‘defeat’ for her. Prod her further and she says, “As an actor, I feel what’s most important is your ability to wear and shed skin easily. I want to be able to do everything. And not being able to do that goes against my desire and will.” The actor, who will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino and Murder Mubarak, continues, “You should be able to comfortably with versatility and conviction be able to lead the lives of a hundred people that you ordinarily won’t be able to live as Sara whether that means being in a commercial film with a big song with Ranveer Singh in Ramoji or playing a young girl in Bihar, a girl confined to a wheelchair or a freedom fighter in 1942.”

Sara was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar murder mystery, Gaslight, where she played a paraplegic girl in search of her missing father. It received a lukewarm reception upon release. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News