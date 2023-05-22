Sara Ali Khan Says Saif Ali Khan Has 'Need to Explore,' REVEALS Mom Amrita 'Never Pretended To…'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan recently made her Canned debut. The actress walked the red carpet for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. From traditional lehengas to elegant gowns, the actress made headlines for her noteworthy sartorial choices. Now, the actress opened up about her experience attending the film festival and also revealed inheriting certain qualities from her parents. The actress also shared how she built relationships in the film fraternity without her parent’s support despite being a star kid.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress spoke about the qualities she took Fromm her parents. She shared, “My father is a thinker, he is a bit of a planner, he is a traveller and I have inherited that from him. Mum is happy to be on her own and not explore much. My father has the need to explore, travel, eat different kinds of food, and see the whole world."

Calling her mom ‘the epitome of strings’, Sara shared, ‘she is emotionally very strong. She sleeps with a lot of peace. I don’t think I have her peace as yet. But, both of us are emotional beings at the core. She has never pretended to be somebody that she is not."

Saif and Amrita had gotten married in January 1991 and divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. They have two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In 2012, Saif married actress Kareena Kapoor.

As a star kid, Sara has quite often acknowledged her privileges, however, shared that every relationship and connection she has built in the film industry has been a ‘very independent equation’. “Every relationship I have established in the film fraternity has been a very independent equation, which is very nice because I have never felt the pressure to follow through with my father’s friends or my mother’s friends."

Sara Ali Khan shared that her mother, Amrita Singh, has encouraged her to create her own path rather than relying on her parents. She added, “She (Amrita) says, ‘Everyone has their own journey, and you should chalk out your own and this is not for me.’"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. Set in Indore, the small-town story starts with the on-screen couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with they constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The makers recently shared the trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is slated for a theatrical release for June 2.