Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Vacation With Friends; Calls It ‘Purest Love’; Check Photos

Sara Ali Khan’s love for traveling is no secret. She is always traveling and today the Kedarnath actress gave her fans a delightful sneak peek into her vacation with friends by sharing a series of photos on her social media handle. Sara expressed her joy and fondness for the memorable trip, calling it ‘purest love.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “A decade later! The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine, and heavy calories.” In the series of photos, we can see her enjoying her friends’ company, giggling, and exploring the beauty. Fans also expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Sara Ali Khan cutest button”. Another wrote, “that’s literally so adorable.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The beloved actress has gained recognition for her passion for travelling and her willingness to share glimpses of her journeys on social media. About a week ago, she treated her followers with delightful photos and videos from her trip to Kashmir. In one picture, she can be seen playing with local children. Another snapshot showcased the breathtaking panorama of Kashmir, highlighting the beauty of the region she explored. Additionally, Sara expressed her spiritual side by offering namaz at a mosque and visiting temples during her visit.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film performed well at the box office. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro… In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb.