Sara Ali Khan Sings Phir Aur Kya Chahiye After Inhaling Helium, Leaves Everyone In Splits; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have become a surprise success at the box office. The makers today hosted a success meet in which lead actors were also seen. Well, during the meet, Sara was seen singing the Phir Aur Kya Chahiye song which left everyone including Vicky laughing.

In the video, we can see Vicky and Sara singing the song. She inhaled helium from a balloon, resulting in her voice acquiring a high-pitched, comical tone. But this does not stop her and she continued to sing the famous track Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. The lighthearted moment quickly went viral, with fans and admirers sharing the hilarious video across various social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recorded a minimal decline on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.87 crore. With this, the film’s total collection has now crossed Rs 30.50 crore mark. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1* 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz," the trade expert tweeted. The film has received positive word of mouth as well.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings and express gratitude for the love their movie has been getting. The two actors were also seen distributing prasad to the paparazzi and other visitors at the temple.

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.