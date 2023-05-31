Sara Ali Khan Slams Trolls Attacking For Her Mahakal Visit; Pushpa 2 Team Injured In Road Accident

Sara Ali Khan has given a befitting reply to trolls attacking her visit to Ujjain Mahakal temple. During a recent promotional event for her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara slammed the trolls and made it clear that her personal beliefs are her own. Earlier today, Sara visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to offer her prayers. She also shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media and wrote, ‘Jai Mahakal’ along with a folded hands emoji.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, a team of the Telugu blockbuster reportedly met with a road accident recently. Reportedly, some of the film’s team members got ‘severely injured’ while others only sustained minor injuries. It should be noted that the makers of the film have also not issued any statement regarding the mishap as of now.

Prabhas’ Project K is one of the most awaited movies which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Project K have also approached superstar Kamal Haasan for the movie. Reportedly, the talks between the makers and Haasan are currently underway. The buzz is that the megastar has been offered to play the antagonist in the movie. However, Haasan has not officially signed the film as of now.

While the director Atlee is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited Jawan, looks like he is also ready to produce another movie. Reportedly, after working with SRK , Atlee will be collaborating with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan for his next movie. If a recent report by is to be believed, Anushka and Varun have been roped in for Atlee’s next movie which will be a remake of the 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. Interestingly, the original movie was directed by Atlee and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead.

Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan recently met during the launch event of Carry On Jatta 3. Looks like, following the mega event, the two united at the comedian’s residence for a ‘memorable get together’. On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen posing with Aamir. In one of the photos, Kapil was seen hugging the Bollywood superstar. In another click, the two were also joined by Kapil’s wife Ginni.

