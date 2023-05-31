Sara Ali Khan Slams Trolls Attacking Her For Mahakal Visit, Says 'My Personal Beliefs Are My Own'

Sara Ali Khan has given a befitting reply to trolls attacking her visit to Ujjain Mahakal temple. During a recent promotional event for her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara slammed the trolls and made it clear that her personal beliefs are her own.

“I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place…I believe in energy," the actress said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | When asked about internet trolling after her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, actress Sara Ali Khan says, "…I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my… pic.twitter.com/ffXdurUCDY— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

Earlier today, Sara visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to offer her prayers. She also shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media and wrote, ‘Jai Mahakal’ along with a folded hands emoji.