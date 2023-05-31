CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan Slams Trolls Attacking Her For Mahakal Visit, Says 'My Personal Beliefs Are My Own'
Sara Ali Khan Slams Trolls Attacking Her For Mahakal Visit, Says 'My Personal Beliefs Are My Own'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 20:17 IST

Ujjain, India

Earlier today, Sara Ali Khan visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to offer her prayers. She also shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media.

Sara Ali Khan has given a befitting reply to trolls attacking her visit to Ujjain Mahakal temple. During a recent promotional event for her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara slammed the trolls and made it clear that her personal beliefs are her own.

“I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place…I believe in energy," the actress said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Sara visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to offer her prayers. She also shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media and wrote, ‘Jai Mahakal’ along with a folded hands emoji.

first published:May 31, 2023, 20:17 IST
last updated:May 31, 2023, 20:17 IST