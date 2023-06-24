Sara Ali Khan Takes On Jailor Role As Dad Saif Ali Khan Plays Prisoner For Ad Shoot; See Photos

They may not have appeared in a movie together, but Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen with daddy dearest in an ad film. The father-daughter duo shot for the advertisement earlier this week, and enjoyed themselves thoroughly. Confirming the news, Saif told a news portal, “Yes, we shot for an ad together and I think we looked really good together. It’s an ad for an insurance company.”

Photos from the sets went viral on social media in no time. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen in formals – a black pantsuit, paired with a white shit. Her hair was kept loose and she sported bright, red lip colour. Saif, too, sported formals in a black suit and a black tie. The duo posed with veteran actor Brijendra Kala. In another photo, Sara can be seen dressed in a police uniform, complete with khaki attire and a cap, while her father Saif is seen wearing a prisoner outfit. Sara posed with a police stick in the picture.

Sara Ali Khan and her family bring a refreshing perspective to the concept of a modern family. From Amrita Singh styling her for her father Saif Ali Khan’s wedding, to Sara openly expressing that her parents are happier since their divorce, the Pataudis have always kept up with changing times. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan have adapted to their unique family dynamics over the years. In fact, during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Sara had candidly discussed her parents’ divorce, considering it a positive outcome for all parties involved. “I feel that it’s very important to respect what other people want. I see my father today and I see my mother today and they are both much happier than I think they would have been together. And therefore everybody around them is happier. And I think what I have now is two very comfortable homes as opposed to one very uncomfortable home. I really think that I win,” she had said.

From going out on meals with her dad to being part of celebrations at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home – Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan – have always shared a close bond with father Saif Ali Khan.