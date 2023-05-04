Sara Ali Khan Vacay To Mountains With Friends Give Fans Major 'FOMO', Check It Out

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from the tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. In addition to that, the gorgeous star kid has a quirky social media feed carefully curated with glimpses and moments from her exciting life filled with adventures and unique reels. Maintaining that track, Sara Ali Khan greeted her fans with some rare glimpses from her vacay in the mountains.

The actress who recently wrapped up her film Ae Watan Mere Watan has taken a holiday. Thus, she dropped several pictures from her vacation on Thursday on her Instagram feed. The slew of pictures highlighted her having a chill time with her close friends, basking under the shining moon, taking a dip in a heated swimming pool, sun-kissed selfies amid scenic, lush-green mountains and more.

Flaunting her poetry skills once again, Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “Hello Full Moon Phase ✨ Snow-clad mountains ️ with sunny rays Sitting by the fire ‍♀️enjoying the flame the haze Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days ‍♀️ Phones been off this week so time to hear what sara says ️ #purnima #fullmoon."

Sara Ali Khan’s fans were amused by her latest post. One of them wrote,"Whatever ‘Sara Says’, owns a separate fanbase!" Another one commented, “Fomooooo!" Someone else made a guess, “I know you are chillingggg in Gulmarggggggg!" A fan stated, “All the pictures are beautiful!"

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to headline ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan". Helmed by Kannan Iyer who has previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Patan is written by Darab Farooqi. The biopic would trace the story of Usha Mehta who is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio. Besides this, Ali Khan also has Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu’s Metro Ek Dino and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

