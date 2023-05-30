Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal In Disbelief As Jadeja Clinches IPL Win for CSK; Video Goes Viral

On May 28, the rain disrupted the nail-biting IPL 2023 final match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni. The eagerly anticipated face-off between the fans’ favorite teams finally began at approximately 12.15 am on May 29. Among the ones excited about witnessing the match was Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Both the actors are busy promoting their upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the match.

Sara flew down to Ahmedabad on Monday evening, just in time for the match. The actress was seen wearing a cute white crop top and a pair of flared denims. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a blue jacket, a black tee and pants. In a viral video circulating on the internet, Sara and Vicky can be seen in a state of disbelief as man of the moment, Ravindra Jadeja, hits a six and a four on the last two balls, clinching the victory for Chennai Super Kings in the finals. Sara, overwhelmed with joy, gives Vicky a high-five, and both of them soak in the overwhelming feeling as the stadium erupts in joy. Both Sara and Vicky took to Instagram to share the moment. Check it out here:

Speaking of their film, directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore. Vicky plays the role of Kapil whereas Sara plays the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.