Sara Teases Vicky, Ranveer For Marrying While Shooting Films With Her; Says 'They Run Away And...'

Sara Ali Khan couldn’t help but tease her co-stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vikrant Massey for marrying their respective wives while they were shooting for a film with her. In 2018, Ranveer married Deepika Padukone just weeks before Simmba released. Varun was planning his wedding with Natasha Dalal while Sara was working with him on Coolie No. 1. Meanwhile, Vikrant married Sheetal Thakur in 2022, while Gaslight was being made. Vicky married Katrina Kaif during the making of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara poked at her co-stars. “He’s the fourth actor jo mere saath shooting karte karte shaadi kar leta hai. Jisko bhi shaadi karni hai aur jin aurato ko apne patiyo se shaadi karwani hai, just make them sign a film with me. I think there’s something about my energy that makes them want to run away and get married," she said, leaving everyone in splits.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Sara’s first film with Vicky Kaushal. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

For the big day, Vicky was seen wearing a denim jacket and matching denim pants, with white tee. Meanwhile, Sara drapped a bright yellow saree for the launch. They were seen dancing to the dhol-tasha arranged at the venue.