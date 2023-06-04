Sara Ali Khan Watches Zara Hatke Zara Bachke With 'Sahparivaar’ Amrita Singh, Ibrahim and Fans

Sara Ali Khan is basking under the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. On Sunday, she enjoyed a fun-filled family outing as she watched the film with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim, and fans. They were filled with laughter, and excitement, and shared moments of joy on their social handle. Sara also took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of picture.

In the picture, Sara can be seen posing with fans, mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim and captioned it as ‘Sunday spent sahparivaar in the cinema.’ The romantic drama also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Well, talking about the collection, the film witnessed a jump on Saturday, resulting in a good day 2 box office collection. It reported a box office collection of Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday, pushing the total so far to Rs 12.69 crore.

Take a look here:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the box office collections of the film and added that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke could record Rs 10 crore collection on Sunday. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."