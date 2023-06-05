Sara Ali Khan's Mumbai Residence Is A Perfect Mix Of Modern And Traditional Attributes

Our favourite Bollywood celebrities live a life that boasts grandeur and opulence. From living in lavish residences to owning luxurious cars, and stepping out in public wearing branded ensembles, tinsel town stars have it all within the palm of their hands. Speaking of celebrities, their exorbitant lifestyle often leaves us in awe. Today, let’s have a look at Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence, located in Juhu that screams “royalty". While it exudes modern and contemporary vibes, there is also a subtle touch of traditional look and feel.

Sara Ali Khan lives with her mother and actress Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in their Mumbai residence. There are multiple pictures on Sara’s Instagram handle where she is posing for pictures near her geometric-designed wood-panelled divider in her house, separating the living room from the powder room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The living room has beige, off-white and light brown colour palettes. Vibrant striped-patterned couches, all-white blinders and glass windows enhance the beauty of the place. Exuding Pinterest vibes, the living room also has indoor potted plants with a wooden bookshelf. In the drawing-room, hangs a full-length mirror which also serves as a workout arena for the Bollywood diva and her brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara’s bedroom is a striking representation of her personality, cheerful and bubbly. It is quite colourful as compared to the living and drawing rooms having aesthetic colour tones. There is a bubblegum-hued sofa in her bedroom, accompanied by rainbow-coloured curtains in vibrant shades. Sara, who often shells out major fashion goals, has an entire wall closet with sliding mirror doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Not to forget, Sara’s bedding also includes three all-white cushions, with the names of Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita embroidered in red in all of them. The actress, dropping pictures on social media, might have unwittingly made the cushions known among the users. Sara’s adorable pet pooch, Fluffy Singh, who makes himself comfortable at the actress’s bed made his way to the pictures once too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

There is also a special place inside Sara Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence, dedicated to the Gods. The fact that Sara is a spiritual person is not a mystery. Many times we have seen the actress offering puja, before the release of her films. And her puja room is the perfect example of her devotion to God. Simple designs, decorated with flowers, lamps and diyas emanate serenity.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal was released on the big screens on Friday.