Sara Ali Khan’s No-Makeup Look Gets A Thumbs-Up From Netizens; Watch

Sara Ali Khan was earlier spotted in town. She kept it cool and comfy in a black T shirt which she teamed with a pair of black joggers. As she stepped out of the car, she greeted the paparazzi. Her no-make-up look won our hearts. A video of the same has gone viral on Instagram now.

In the video, Sara donned one of her brightest smiles. She also carried a black and white cross-body bag. With her hair tied to a neat pony, she dished out a major summer fashion goal. She also carried a water bottle with herself. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “Stay hydrated wherever you go…Sara and her little bottle also that glowwwww and cutee smile is melting us #saraalikhan #Sara.”

Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently basking under the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing pretty well at the box office.

Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to.”

Sara has interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She has wrapped Ae Watan Mere Wartan. Karan Johar also revealed that Sara has been signed for two films under his banner. She also has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak co-starring Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.