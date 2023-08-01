Sara And Saif Ali Khan Create Magic In Their First-Ever Ad, Fans Want Movie Collab

The much-awaited duo of Sara Ali Khan and her father, Saif Ali Khan, is finally seen on screen, even if it’s for an advertisement. The father-daughter duo grabbed the spotlight in a new commercial where Sara takes on the role of a Police Inspector, educating her father, Saif, who is shown as a thief, about car insurance. Recently, Sara posted a story on her Instagram handle featuring a fun moment with her father. In the story, Sara is dressed in a police uniform, while Saif poses as a thief. The story was accompanied by police car emoticons, along with the theme song Simmba from her movie playing.

In the commercial shared by Sara on Sunday, she takes on the role of a police officer, while Saif portrays a prisoner in an interrogation room. During the scene, Saif discusses renewing his car insurance with actor Brijendra Kala in a traditional manner. However, Sara interjects, playfully questioning whether people still buy black and white TVs, visit cyber cafes, or send money orders. Her remarks serve as a gentle reminder to adapt to changing times, implying that embracing modern methods is the way forward.

“Maine toh dad ko car insurance lene ka naya tarika sikha diya! Because you’re never too young to teach your dad something new, hain na. (I taught my dad a new way to get car insurance! Because you’re never too young to teach your dad something new, right?" reads the caption of the video. The advertisement is for the Acko Check app. Take a look:

The duo have not appeared together in any films. Although Sara Ali Khan debuted in Love Aaj Kal in 2020, which is a spiritual successor to the original Love Aaj Kal that starred Saif and Deepika Padukone.

Fans loved the father-daughter duo, and they wasted no time commenting on the video. An individual claimed, “Coolest father-daughter duo." While another commented, “Sara this is very cute You look so good in that uniform." Many of them even said that they want to see this father-daughter duo in a movie.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan recently made a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring in a song. Additionally, she was last seen in the movie Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s latest role was as Raavan in the film Adipurush.