Saroj Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Male Version Of Madhuri Dixit' For His Dance Moves In Old Interview

The late Saroj Khan, one of most the respected Bollywood dance directors, was known for her wise words and interesting stories during interviews. A video of her old interview is now go viral on the internet.

In the video, Saroj Khan also draws a comparison between Shah Rukh Khan and the naturally gifted dancer, Madhuri Dixit. Referring to Shah Rukh Khan as the “male version of Madhuri Dixit," she recalled that she made Shah Rukh dance on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein from Baazigar (1993). “I had asked him to come for rehearsals and he said ‘masterji kar lenge set pe‘ (masterji, we’ll do it on set). When he came on set, he rehearsed for every shot for forty minutes to one hour. He worked so hard for that song that he deserves an award just for it. But he did his best, he is the male version of Madhuri Dixit.”

In the same interview, Saroj fondly talked about the time when Sanjay Dutt amazed her with his impeccable dance moves alongside Madhuri Dixit in the song Tamma Tamma Loge from the movie Thanedaar (1990).

Saroj, in the interview with Lehren, had said, “Actually mazza yeh aataa hai when non-dancers, who have been rejected by the people that they can’t dance, it feels great to make them dance. When it comes to making professional dancers like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, these guys basically dance very well, but when I made Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan dance then it was more fun.”

Saroj Khan then revealed that she had set a condition for the producers of the movie Thanedaar. She insisted that she would choreograph the song Tamma Tamma Loge only if Sanjay Dutt rehearsed before the final shoot. She recollected, “When we were doing Tamma Tamma, I had put a condition. I had said I’ll do this song if Sanjay Dutt rehearses.”

Recalling a hilarious incident, Saroj Khan reminisced about the time when the film’s team played a prank on her, falsely claiming that Sanjay Dutt had not rehearsed for the song. She shared, “They (the makers) came back to me after a month and told me that I won’t be able to do this song, so I asked them why. They told me that Sanjay has not rehearsed."

Recalling the moment, Saroj Khan shared how she was eventually taken aback by Sanjay Dutt’s dancing skills, leading her to fall off her chair. She said, “I told him chalo naach ke bataao (come on, dance and show me), do as much as you know. As soon as the music was played, this boy danced from the beginning to the end. I fell off my chair in surprise. They had planned to prank me by telling me that Sanjay had not rehearsed. But on the set he was fabulous and you can see what he has done in that song.”