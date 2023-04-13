Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Anupam Kher Remembers His Best Friend With Music, Love and Laughter

Anupam Kher remembered his friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary in an Instagram post. Dropping a montage video on his profile, Anupam Kher penned down a lengthy note in Hindi, revealing that he will be celebrating Satish's birthday on Thursday “in a grand way." Calling it “Satish Kaushik Night”, The Kashmir Files actor added he along with the late actor's wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika Kaushik, will be celebrating his life “with music, love and laughter.”

The montage video screamed memories out loud. It opens with a smiling Satish Kaushik sitting on a chair. Decked in dashing black suits, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also join Satish Kaushik in the next frame. For a happy family picture, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik’s loved ones also posed for the camera. The family picture also gives a glance at Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Kher. In a number of clicks, one of the photos also caught glimpses of Gulshan Grover posing along with the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors. In one of the pictures, Satish Kaushik can be seen posing with Anupam Kher’s autobiography—Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly. Apart from many pictures that captured their fun banter, Anupam Kher also added a few video clips along with many throwback photos. In one of them, the late actor and his industry friends can be seen posing with Hollywood star Robert De Niro.

Wishing the late actor through his beautiful post, Anupam Kher wrote, “My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today, on Baisakhi, you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life, I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So, I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat beside Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate Satish Kaushik Night with music, love and laughter! Happy birthday Satish.” The veteran actor ended the caption with the hashtag “best friend.”

It was on March 9 this year that Satish Kaushik breathed his last after suffering a heart attack.

