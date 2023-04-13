Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Best Movies and Most Memorable Roles

SATISH KAUSHIK BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: It was on March 9, 2023, when the entire country woke up to the heartbreaking news of veteran actor Satish Kaushik passing away. His legacy will always be cherished and looked upon by the budding actors.

Satish Kaushik, who debuted with Shekhar Kapur’s 1983 film Masoom, has a number of projects awaiting their releases including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kaagaz 2, Guns & Gulaabs, Emergency and Patna Shukla. On his 67th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at his last releases and some award-winning movies:

Last Projects

Pop Kaun?

Released just a few days after the demise of Satish Kaushik, Pop Kaun? boasts an ensemble cast and left all rolling on the floor laughing. Premiered on March 17, Pop Kaun? shows Satish Kaushik sharing the screen space with iconic comic stars of the Indian film industry including Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar among others. Chhatriwali

Satish Kaushik was also seen in the 2023 release Chhatriwali. Tejas Prabhaa and Vijay Deoskar’s comedy-drama revolved around sex education. The movie, which premiered on Zee5 on January 20th, also featured Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Tailang, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rakesh Bedi and Prachee Shah among others.

Award Winning Movies

Ram Lakhan

While Subhash Ghai’s multi-starrer film majorly revolved around Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, one can’t truly forget Kashiram, a role essayed by the late actor. He played a servant working at Anupam Kher’s shop and truly won hearts with his brilliant comic timing. Satish Kaushik received Filmfare Award in the Best Comic Actor category. Saajan Chale Sasural

We all know what a deadly combination is formed when Satish Kaushik shared screen space with Bollywood’s Hero No. 1 Govinda. Therefore in 1996, the two proved it once again. In David Dhawan’s Saajan Chale Sasural, Satish Kaushik essayed Govinda’s friend Mutthu Swamy, who is a musician. And he was so convincing in his role that once again he bagged Filmfare Award in the Best Comic Actor category. Pardesi Babu

Manoj Agrawal’s Pardesi Babu once again bagged him an award in the Best Comic Actor category. This time he received the Bollywood Movie Award for essaying the role of Harpal ‘Happy’ Singh. The film also featured Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Kaagaz

In 2021, Satish Kaushik gave the Indian film industry, this beautiful story of a man, who has been declared dead on paper, by the government. Kaagaz is not only helmed by him but also shows Satish Kaushik essaying an important role alongside Pankaj Tripathi, in the titular role. For his impeccable performance in the 2021 movie, Satish Kaushik was felicitated with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. Thar

Thar was the project which once again made the iconic duo of Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik share the screen space. Netflix’s crime drama film was released in 2022 and exhibited Satish Kaushik in the role of Constable Bhure. The late actor was so brilliant with his mettle that he received OTT Plat Awards in Best Supporting Actor in an Original Film category from the Jury.

