Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: When Late Actor Worked In Textile Mills To Survive In Mumbai

Satish Kaushik was a gem of the Indian film industry, known for his versatile acting and directorial abilities. Thursday marks his first birth anniversary – he died at the age of 66 last month. The actor’s talents were unmatched, and he had the remarkable skill to connect with audiences of all ages, adding a dash of humour and warmth to each of his performances. However, it wasn’t an easy journey for him in showbiz, he had his share of struggles when he first arrived in Mumbai. It was back in 1979 when Satish Kaushik left Delhi for Mumbai with the goal of becoming an actor. But the road to success wasn’t easy for him. He once worked in textile mills to survive in Mumbai.

In an old interview with Rediff, Satish Kaushik disclosed the hardship he had to face to find acting opportunities upon arriving in Mumbai. He added that during the 1980s when he began his career, most leading men were expected to excel in both comedic and action roles, making it difficult for new actors like himself to make a breakthrough and he was also new to Mumbai. Kaushik added, “To survive I did a job in textile mills. I joined Nadira Babbar's Ekjut and acted in some plays. So, I would work in the mill in the mornings and go to the theatre in the evenings. Still, the roles weren't coming.”

Satish Kaushik stated that he felt he couldn't remain idle and therefore made the decision to become an assistant. He described himself as a restless person who always needed to be engaged in multiple activities simultaneously. He added, “I am acting, directing, writing and running my own production company. So, I thought that I should be working every day. And then I joined Shekhar Kapur.”

Satish Kaushik posted a photograph of his arrival in Mumbai by train in 2020, which he shared as a memory of his attempt to establish himself as an actor. He expressed on Twitter that he received more than he had ever imagined from the city and its people. The black-and-white photograph depicts a young Satish Kaushik standing beside a train on a platform, carrying a bag over his shoulder.

I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx🙏 pic.twitter.com/dTuoPmEQKA— satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 10, 2020

Satish Kaushik became renowned for his contributions to well-known films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Udta Punjab, and Deewana Mastana. He has also directed several movies, including Milenge Milenge, Tere Naam, and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. Satish Kaushik's final film as an actor was Chhatriwali, which hit theatres in January 2023. Before his demise, he was filming his part in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, in which he played the character of politician Babu Jagjivan Ram.

