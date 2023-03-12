Delhi Police has initiated the inquiry into Satish Kaushik’s death case, after a woman, who claims to be the wife of a Delhi-based businessman, claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik. An officer has been asked to prove the matter and a statement will also be taken by the woman, who lodged the report.

“In actor Satish Kaushik’s death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement: Delhi Police," tweeted news agency ANI.

As per a report in Times Now, the woman has claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai. The woman has claimed in a complaint she lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office, alleging that Kuashik was demanding the money back which her husband didn’t want to repay.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior police officer had said that they have recovered some ‘medicines’ from the farmhouse in Delhi where the 66-year-old actor had attended a party before his death, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

However, as per a previous report, nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik except some medicines, said the Delhi Police. The police also ruled out foul play in the veteran actor’s death. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural, reported the police. However, the final opinion will be opined after the appreciation and perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and FSL pertaining to the blood.

Earlier, Police was informed that nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room where the late actor was staying except for some medicines. Satish Kaushik and his manager Santosh Rai came to Delhi on 8th March at 10:00 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu. They celebrated Holi till 3:00 pm and took a rest. No party was held thereafter and the actor took dinner around 9:00 pm and went for a walk. However, around midnight, he complained about some health problems and was rushed to Fortis hospital, Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead by the Doctors.

