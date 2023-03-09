CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Satish Kaushik Dead: Actor Attended Javed Akhtar's Holi Party a Day Before, Posed With Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha
1-MIN READ

Satish Kaushik Dead: Actor Attended Javed Akhtar's Holi Party a Day Before, Posed With Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 07:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Satish Kaushik attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar on March 7. (Photos: Instagram)

Satish Kaushik attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar on March 7. (Photos: Instagram)

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18.

The heartbreaking news of actor and director Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. The actor passed away on Thursday at the age of 66. Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18.

The late actor-director had also attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. He even took to his social media handles a dropped happy pictures from the Holi celebration. In one of the photos, the actor was seen posing with the newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. In another click, he was seen flaunting his smile with the lyricist Javed Akhtar. One of the pics also featured his Emergency co-star Mahima Chaudhry. Check out Satish Kaushik’s post here:

On the same day i.e on March 7, Kaushik was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the venue for Javed Akhtar’s Holi party.

RELATED NEWS
Satish Kaushik was snapped by the paparazzi on March 7 as he arrived at Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Satish Kaushik was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam. His popular films included Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Saajan Chale Sasural. He will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

Expressing grief and shock over Satish Kaushik’s demise, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. satish kaushik
first published:March 09, 2023, 07:15 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 07:21 IST
Read More