Satish Kaushik Dead: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Shocked by the Terrible News

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has sent the film fraternity into shock. Several actors work up to the news of Kaushik’s death on Thursday morning, and took to social media to express their grief. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and Abhishek Bachchan recalled their memories of Kaushik.

Abhishek paid tribute to his Satish uncle, writing, “Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you.."

“Woke up to the sad news of Satishji’s (Kaushik) demise. I’ve shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Actress Rakul Preet said she was lucky to have shared screen space with him in her last release Chhatriwali. “Woke up to this terrible news.Satish ji was such an energetic, enthusiastic, happy person.lucky to have worked with you in Chatriwali but who knew this was your last.still processing it .your contribution to cinema shall be always remembered sir.condolences to the family. RIP," she tweeted alongwith a photo of herself with the late actor.

Actor Sonu Sood recalled Satish Kaushik was the first director he met when he came to Mumbai. “When I came to mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always @satishkaushik2," he wrote.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan listed the films she did with the veteran actor, like Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Milenge Mlenge. She wrote in her Instagram Story, “Extremely heartbroken… Satish ji, thinking of all our times together. Rest in laughter and peace.

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

