Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Actor Dies of Heart Attack; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut in 'Deep Shock'

Satish Kaushik Passes Away LIVE Updates: Veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack on March 8. He was 66. Anupam Kher confirmed Satish Kaushik’s death with an emotional note on social media alongside a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om