Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66. As the news of his demise was made public, social media went abuzz with condolences pouring in from the celebs belonging to the entertainment fraternity as well as devoted fans. Now Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik has shared a heartbreaking picture with her father.

On Thursday, Vanshika took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her doting father Satish Kaushik. In the snap, Vanshika can be seen holding her father Satish Kaushik close to herself as they both smiled ear to ear for the camera. She dropped a heart emoji as her caption which was followed by empowering words of condolences by the fans.

One of them wrote, “Heartfelt condolences!!" Another one commented, “Sending warm hugs and prayers to you!" Someone else said,

“We lost our most beautiful, laughter pack Calendar." A fan stated, “Rest in peace Legend!!" Another one wrote, “He will be missed. May God give you and Shashi aunty strength in this difficult time. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti!" One of them commented, “God give you strength and wish you will shine like your father. Rest in peace. You will be remembered Sir!"

Earlier in the day, In a tweet in Hindi, Anupam Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

