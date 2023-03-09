'Satish Kaushik Never Got His Full Due As An Actor', Urmila Matondkar Explains Why

Actor and director Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left the entire nation numb. On Thursday afternoon, Urmila Matondkar also expressed grief over Kaushik’s death and revealed she was left ‘very shocked’ when she read about it.

Urmila also shared how she worked with Kaushik for the 1983 film Masoom, for which the latter was an assistant director. The actress also mentioned how social media is flooded with people paying tribute to the actor but mentioned the ‘only regret’ is that Kaushik never ‘got his due as an actor’.

“I was reading people’s tweets about him. He was such a wonderful, affectionate, and kind-hearted person. The only regret that I feel on his behalf is that I don’t think he got his full due as an actor in the industry. He was a phenomenal actor apart from being a director," Urmila told E-Times.

“In a line of work where you get typecast very quickly, his character ‘Calendar’ took over for most of his career, and then later on he got busy as a director. I’ve seen his acting performances and wish he’d gotten more opportunities. In an age of digitalization and OTT, he would have done some great work," the actress added.

The Rangeela actress also remembered Kaushik as an ‘affectionate and kind-hearted co-star’ and said, “He went too early. He had lost more to give to the film industry and the people around him."

Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday at the age of 66. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18.

Satish Kaushik was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam. His popular films included Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Saajan Chale Sasural. He will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

Read all the Latest Movies News here